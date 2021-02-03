Video: Arteta insists that he cannot see contact after multiple replays of

Mikel Arteta insists he has watched the replay of David Luiz’s penalty incident ’10 times’ and cannot see any contact, with the game changing after this action.

The Gunners were 1-0 up at the time, and preparing to go into the break with the lead, only to see his side pick up a red card and suffer a penalty which levelled the scores.

Mikel Arteta watched multiple replays of David Luiz's red card and insists he doesn't see any contact 👀👀👀 This incident clearly changed the game, but was there any contact??? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ywSeyzhNKB — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) February 3, 2021

I personally believe there is contact, but I know a number of you have not seen the connection, but it will certainly be interesting if this is taken further by Arteta and the club.

Patrick