Video: Arteta insists that he cannot see contact after multiple replays of

Mikel Arteta insists he has watched the replay of David Luiz’s penalty incident ’10 times’ and cannot see any contact, with the game changing after this action.

The Gunners were 1-0 up at the time, and preparing to go into the break with the lead, only to see his side pick up a red card and suffer a penalty which levelled the scores.

I personally believe there is contact, but I know a number of you have not seen the connection, but it will certainly be interesting if this is taken further by Arteta and the club.

  1. Dan kit says:
    February 3, 2021 at 11:06 pm

    What’s done is done ,but it does not excuse a disgraceful decision ,personally I have not seen any contact and have watched it probably 50 times now .
    How Jon moss came to that conclusion in 20 secs is beyond ridiculous.
    Good to see Man Utd get their weekly penalty in the later game last night also .

