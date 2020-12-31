Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta insists that the Premier League can continue safely

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists that the Premier League has the ability to continue safely despite Sam Allardyce’s fears at present.

There was rumours that a circuit breaker could be used to stop the division for two weeks to allow the country to get to grips with the current pandemic, with a number of matches having had to be postponed since Christmas.

Allardyce voiced his concerns about continuing, but the Premier League has so far claimed that no such break will take place.

Do you believe football can continue safely?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Arteta coronavirus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs