Video: Arteta insists that the Premier League can continue safely

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists that the Premier League has the ability to continue safely despite Sam Allardyce’s fears at present.

There was rumours that a circuit breaker could be used to stop the division for two weeks to allow the country to get to grips with the current pandemic, with a number of matches having had to be postponed since Christmas.

Allardyce voiced his concerns about continuing, but the Premier League has so far claimed that no such break will take place.

Mikel Arteta understands Sam Allardyce is concerns in regards to the season break due to the increase in positive Covid tests, but believes the campaign can continue safely 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/M8l0f37p3A — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 31, 2020

Do you believe football can continue safely?

Patrick