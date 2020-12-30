Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta insists that the senior players value must be respected

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are proving to be leaders on the pitch, with their workrate and vocals, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists the senior players are key.

The two youngsters are most definitely of importance to our side, both in motivation and ability, and that mix with the crucial experience of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot be discredited.

The manager doesn’t quite answer the question that was asked, but the message he puts out is a positive one.

Could Saka and Martinelli prove to be future captains in the side one day?

