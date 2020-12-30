Video: Arteta insists that the senior players value must be respected

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are proving to be leaders on the pitch, with their workrate and vocals, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists the senior players are key.

The two youngsters are most definitely of importance to our side, both in motivation and ability, and that mix with the crucial experience of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cannot be discredited.

Mikel Arteta praises his younger players impact but refuses to discount the importance of his senior stars 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ Would you agree that Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been our key players in recent weeks? Does anyone else work as hard as the duo? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6VlfrSMhUE — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 30, 2020

The manager doesn’t quite answer the question that was asked, but the message he puts out is a positive one.

Could Saka and Martinelli prove to be future captains in the side one day?

Patrick