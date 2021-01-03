Video: Arteta insists we mustn’t rely on Aubameyang for goals

Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should not be solely relied on for goals, and praises Alexandre Lacazette for his rich vein of form.

The Gunners have scored eight goals in their last three matches, none of which were credited to the Gabon international, and the team has returned to form with all three wins.

Taking the pressure of Aubameyang could be the easiest way to help him return to what he does best, but it is great to see the team working together so well at present.

Aubameyang had his chances but Arsenal cannot rely on one person to score goals… Do we need to take the pressure off PEA and allow the goals to return in good time? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/r3ZLXqEhHB — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 3, 2021

Is there any doubt that Auba will be back to his best in no time?

Patrick