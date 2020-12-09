Video: Arteta insists younger players ‘putting pressure on’ the senior stars

Mikel Arteta has claimed that his younger players are putting the pressure on the more senior stars with their performances in the Europa League.
The Spaniard was speaking to the press in his pre-match conference ahead of the final EL group game with Dundalk tomorrow, and confirmed that he will continue with his younger players in the competition.
When quizzed whether those players are putting pressure on the core group, he insisted that they were, and Joe Willock’s recent Premier League starts highlight that sentiment.
Mikel Arteta gets quizzed on whether his senior players are deserving their spots ahead of the youngsters impressing in the Europa League this term 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/YpIwR0Fx8Q
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 9, 2020
Which other players deserve to be considered for the first-team?
Patrick
It doesn’t have to be “young players” does it?
It should be ANY player who is performing better than, shall we say, Willian and Xhaka?
For instance, AMN and Elneny, who have proved their worth, but have been sidelined for the two examples above.