Video: Arteta is down about his side’s finishing as he admits

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side put in over 30 crosses into the box against Tottenham yesterday, but failed to get on the scoresheet.

The manager admits that his side seems to need ‘a lot of chances’ before they can score a goal, but claims that if we ‘generate’ as many chances every week that we will ‘win football matches’.

Arteta admits his side 'need a lot' of chances at present to score goals, as he was quizzed on our increased crossing 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/97GuM2dB1B — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 7, 2020

Who is the weakest link at present in the line-up? Are the strikers low confidence proving to be the issue at present?

Patrick