Video: Arteta is down about his side’s finishing as he admits

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side put in over 30 crosses into the box against Tottenham yesterday, but failed to get on the scoresheet.
The manager admits that his side seems to need ‘a lot of chances’ before they can score a goal, but claims that if we ‘generate’ as many chances every week that we will ‘win football matches’.
Arteta admits his side 'need a lot' of chances at present to score goals, as he was quizzed on our increased crossing 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/97GuM2dB1B
Who is the weakest link at present in the line-up? Are the strikers low confidence proving to be the issue at present?
Patrick
Granit Xhaka is the weakest link at the moment.
Xhaka,Bellerin, Willian, Laca and Auba, not necessarily in that order.I know I am not qualified to give our Manager advice, but I want Arteta to succeed and I would encourage him to simplify his tactics which may have worked at Man City, where he was dealing with skilful, creative players, but not at Arsenal, who are lacking in that area.We need to get back to basics, and as a start our RB needs to be told that his primary role is to defend.There have been dozens of occasions this season when Holding has been left in a two against one situation as a result of Ballerina forrays upfield.As far as Xhaka is concerned, he is the other common denominator in our sad decline and should not figure in what is a vital match against Burnley.My plea to MA is to play a simple 4-3-3 system and to exclude Xhaka, Bellerin and Willian.
xhaka,bellerin,auba all weaklinks
Arteta, Xhaka, and Willian are the weakest link in this team. They must go