Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta is down about his side’s finishing as he admits

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side put in over 30 crosses into the box against Tottenham yesterday, but failed to get on the scoresheet.

The manager admits that his side seems to need ‘a lot of chances’ before they can score a goal, but claims that if we ‘generate’ as many chances every week that we will ‘win football matches’.

Who is the weakest link at present in the line-up? Are the strikers low confidence proving to be the issue at present?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta Spurs

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Loose Cannon says:
    December 7, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Granit Xhaka is the weakest link at the moment.

    Reply
    1. Grandad says:
      December 7, 2020 at 11:04 am

      Xhaka,Bellerin, Willian, Laca and Auba, not necessarily in that order.I know I am not qualified to give our Manager advice, but I want Arteta to succeed and I would encourage him to simplify his tactics which may have worked at Man City, where he was dealing with skilful, creative players, but not at Arsenal, who are lacking in that area.We need to get back to basics, and as a start our RB needs to be told that his primary role is to defend.There have been dozens of occasions this season when Holding has been left in a two against one situation as a result of Ballerina forrays upfield.As far as Xhaka is concerned, he is the other common denominator in our sad decline and should not figure in what is a vital match against Burnley.My plea to MA is to play a simple 4-3-3 system and to exclude Xhaka, Bellerin and Willian.

      Reply
  2. abz says:
    December 7, 2020 at 11:03 am

    xhaka,bellerin,auba all weaklinks

    Reply
  3. Armoury says:
    December 7, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Arteta, Xhaka, and Willian are the weakest link in this team. They must go

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs