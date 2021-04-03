Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta is quizzed on Aubameyang and his goalscoring struggles

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hasn’t been at his best for Arsenal this season.

The Gabon international is set to record his lowest tally of goals since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund with just nine league goals at this point in the campaign, having maintained a record of better than one goal in every two games since joining.

While some have claimed he hasn’t been the same since signing a new contract with the club, Arteta doesn’t believe the two are related however.

Will Auba ever return to the top of his game?

