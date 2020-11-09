Video: Arteta is quizzed on Aubameyang’s lack of chances

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on how he could get more from Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the defeat to Aston Villa.
The Gunners limped to a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates yesterday evening, and the manager was asked why his team was struggling to score goals.
Statistics have emerged to show that we are in the bottom half of the table of chances created, goals scored and shots on goal, whilst Aubameyang has only had 10 shots on goal from our opening eight matches this term.
Check out his response below.
Arteta quizzed on why Aubameyang has been limited in clear-cut chances this season 👀👀👀
Aubz has had an average of 1.25 chances per match this term 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/aQMDDAN3QF
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 9, 2020
Is Aubameyang doing anything differently not to be carving out those chances?
Patrick
For one Auba was moving without the ball, and not standing static on the LW providing width. Tierney isn’t able to provide the width because he is currently having his talents as a LB wasted playing LCB in defense in a 3-4-3; unless we’re “attacking” then he’s LB in a 4-3-3 which he is out of position due to LCB duties.
Hence our slow laborious build-up of endless back passes. Not to mention having 2 central midfielders who are easily marked out by the 3 opposing midfielders, so again endless back passing and static movement. Willian mentioned this in an article, saying he was told to be patient and wait for the ball to come to him; maybe that static approach is part of the problem?
I’m only a fan, but I would suggest if you want a 3CB formation, then play 3 CB’s; FFS we have enough. Why not try Saliba in the back 3? Faster than Holding and even played some as a RB in the French League.
This negative football and Arteta deciding to setup to nullify opponents rather than playing to team’s strength is costing points. If Arteta was concerned by our start, then why did he allow Willian and Laca to continue after halftime? Nketiah tries, bless his heart, but he is championship level at best. He gives me nightmares of Sanogoals when he plays. Edie is dynamite for U-23’s because that’s his level.