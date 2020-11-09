Video: Arteta is quizzed on Aubameyang’s lack of chances

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on how he could get more from Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the defeat to Aston Villa.

The Gunners limped to a 3-0 defeat at the Emirates yesterday evening, and the manager was asked why his team was struggling to score goals.

Statistics have emerged to show that we are in the bottom half of the table of chances created, goals scored and shots on goal, whilst Aubameyang has only had 10 shots on goal from our opening eight matches this term.

Check out his response below.

Arteta quizzed on why Aubameyang has been limited in clear-cut chances this season 👀👀👀 Aubz has had an average of 1.25 chances per match this term 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/aQMDDAN3QF — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 9, 2020

Is Aubameyang doing anything differently not to be carving out those chances?

Patrick