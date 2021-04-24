Video: Arteta is quizzed on how the fans protest affected the result

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Everton last night with a large number of fans protesting outside of the stadium, but the manager refused to blame anything off the pitch for the result.
The manager admitted in his post-match press conference that they had known in advance of the protest and prepared for it, but blamed our performance and that of VAR for their disappointing scoreline.
Mikel Arteta refuses to blame Arsenal's loss on the off-field distractions 👏👏👏
With protests likely to continue, could the manager himself become the subject of future events with the team continuing to struggle? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ca45W4ExCB
Is it naive not to believe that the protest could have distracted the preparation of the fixture?
Patrick
Well I wouldn’t put it past a few supporters on here to use this excuse for our loss .
There seems to be never ending excuses for our poor form every game .
Sorry to discuss offpoint, do we thing it will count as advantage to have played on Friday which gives us enough days to rest ahead of the semi final.
I think we should salute FA for this and hope we capitalize.
What do you think guys?