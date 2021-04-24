Video: Arteta is quizzed on how the fans protest affected the result

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Everton last night with a large number of fans protesting outside of the stadium, but the manager refused to blame anything off the pitch for the result.

The manager admitted in his post-match press conference that they had known in advance of the protest and prepared for it, but blamed our performance and that of VAR for their disappointing scoreline.

Mikel Arteta refuses to blame Arsenal's loss on the off-field distractions 👏👏👏 With protests likely to continue, could the manager himself become the subject of future events with the team continuing to struggle? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ca45W4ExCB — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 24, 2021

Is it naive not to believe that the protest could have distracted the preparation of the fixture?

Patrick