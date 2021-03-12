Video: Arteta is quizzed on how the playing schedule has affected form

Mikel Arteta has opened up on the difficulties that the current season has brought, with Arsenal certainly not alone in struggling with consistency.

The Gunners endured an extended winless streak before Christmas, and are still struggling to bring the same level of performance from game to game, and other teams are certainly having the same issues.

Teams in Europe especially have had to juggle playing almost every three days since September, and you can hear the manager’s comments on the subject below.

Arteta is quizzed on how difficult this particular season has been for consistency 👀👀👀 Coronavirus issues and a congested playing schedule has no doubt affected a number of teams this season, and it shouldn't be a shock that the larger squads have coped best 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/JAZImajUEC — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 12, 2021

Does the Premier League table make more sense when we analyse the playing schedules of each club?

Patrick