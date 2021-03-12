Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta is quizzed on how the playing schedule has affected form

Mikel Arteta has opened up on the difficulties that the current season has brought, with Arsenal certainly not alone in struggling with consistency.

The Gunners endured an extended winless streak before Christmas, and are still struggling to bring the same level of performance from game to game, and other teams are certainly having the same issues.

Teams in Europe especially have had to juggle playing almost every three days since September, and you can hear the manager’s comments on the subject below.

Does the Premier League table make more sense when we analyse the playing schedules of each club?

