Video: Arteta is quizzed on Smith Rowe & how he affects transfer plans

Mikel Arteta has been asked Emile Smith Rowe‘s role in the squad, and whether his emergence will effect his transfer plans.

The Spaniard of course skipped over the question about whether they were still looking to sign a creative midfielder, but admits that the young Englishman is growing in importance at present.

Mikel Arteta gets quizzed on Emile Smith Rowe's goal, performances and if his emergence for Arsenal means they will not be signing another AM this month 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/RZeQlkAldP — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 10, 2021

Smith Rowe is quickly becoming a fans favourite, and it would certainly be a shame if he was to suddenly be benched for a new signing, but the squad definitely needs more options than they currently have.

Patrick