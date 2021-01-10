Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta is quizzed on Smith Rowe & how he affects transfer plans

Mikel Arteta has been asked Emile Smith Rowe‘s role in the squad, and whether his emergence will effect his transfer plans.

The Spaniard of course skipped over the question about whether they were still looking to sign a creative midfielder, but admits that the young Englishman is growing in importance at present.

Smith Rowe is quickly becoming a fans favourite, and it would certainly be a shame if he was to suddenly be benched for a new signing, but the squad definitely needs more options than they currently have.

Patrick

  1. Davi says:
    January 10, 2021 at 5:37 pm

    This one we could play as a nominal winger and he’d be just as effective. I don’t think it would bother him in the least. We last night showed were too reliant on him and Saka, and that injuries can happen any time (hope GM’s injury isn’t as bad as it sounds). Pepe was actually ok but not convincing enough and Willian was poor, so an AM type signing is pretty important I’d say.

