Video: Arteta is quizzed on the differences in Europe and the PL

Mikel Arteta has been quizzed on the differences between his Arsenal side’s form in Europe and the Premier League as he looks to get his side back to winning ways.
The Gunners are on the back of a blip at present in the league, scoring just once in their last five matches, but have been having no such struggles in the Europa League.
The manager insists that his team needs to be more ‘ruthless’ in the box in order to get back to form.
Arteta insists his side need to be more 'ruthless' in the box 🙏🙏🙏👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/uEMd1xw1NZ
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 28, 2020
Will the team be fired up to fix their recent struggles?
Patrick
well this was a pretty pointless question really.
The opposition in europe, without being disrespectful to them is championship level at best and we should be beat them.
Premier league teams are much much better than what we have faced in UEL games
Well said Val, we played a pub team Thursday and Wolves are a world away in terms of skill, fitness and everything else.