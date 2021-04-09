Video: Arteta is quizzed on the similarities between Ozil and Auba form after contracts

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s struggles this season have been compared to that of Mesut Ozil after he signed a new contract, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists there was no reason to compare the two.

The manager insists that his new deal was to profit the future of Arsenal FC, but didn’t really deny that there was similarities.

Mikel Arteta refuses to compare Aubameyang and Ozil's contract situations 😅😅😅 Could Auba really have been affected by his Arsenal contract? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hVtxWwZ6ci — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 9, 2021

Aubameyang was dropped from the starting line-up for last night’s important clash in the Europa League, and his importance to the starting eleven certainly appears to be dwindling.

Could the contract really have played a part in his downfall?

Patrick