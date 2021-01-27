Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta is quizzed on the similarities of working with Saka and Rahem Sterling

Mikel Arteta worked closely with Raheem Sterling at Manchester City, and has been asked if Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has similar qualities.

The interviewer claims that the last thing that was needed to be added to the City forward’s game was goals, which Saka has been doing of late, and claims that his importance to our attacking play means he should no longer play at left-back.

While we aren’t expecting Saka to return to LB, Tierney being out could lead to other players needing to offer up their services in the role, and Arteta refuses to rule out playing him there if needed.

Has Saka been our most important player so far this season? Can you see similarities between him and Sterling?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. ArsenalWhy says:
    January 27, 2021 at 1:51 pm

    Sterling is more of a prolific scorer, faster and more experienced of course. Saka has the better footballing brain. He is able to read the game much better than Sterling and doesn’t need to totally rely on speed. He still has a long way to go to reach his full potential though.

