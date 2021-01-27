Video: Arteta is quizzed on the similarities of working with Saka and Rahem Sterling

Mikel Arteta worked closely with Raheem Sterling at Manchester City, and has been asked if Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has similar qualities.

The interviewer claims that the last thing that was needed to be added to the City forward’s game was goals, which Saka has been doing of late, and claims that his importance to our attacking play means he should no longer play at left-back.

While we aren’t expecting Saka to return to LB, Tierney being out could lead to other players needing to offer up their services in the role, and Arteta refuses to rule out playing him there if needed.

Mikel Arteta is quizzed on possible similarities between Saka and Raheem Sterling, who he worked with at Man City 👀👀👀 Is it a fair comparison for the Arsenal youngster? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3CKdMfMIPE — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 27, 2021

Has Saka been our most important player so far this season? Can you see similarities between him and Sterling?

Patrick