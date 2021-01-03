Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta is quizzed on Thomas Partey’s possible return next week

Thomas Partey has returned to some training this week, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits that he will need to be assessed in full training this week.

The Ghanaian midfielder has rarely featured since his move to North London on Deadline Day back in October thanks to back-to-back thigh injuries, and Arteta admits that he has been missed.

Will Partey’s return see Mo Elneny return to a first-team role or could Granit Xhaka be in with a shout alongside him? Will he be suited to our recent 4-2-3-1 formation in the deeper roles?

