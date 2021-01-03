Video: Arteta is quizzed on Thomas Partey’s possible return next week

Thomas Partey has returned to some training this week, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits that he will need to be assessed in full training this week.

The Ghanaian midfielder has rarely featured since his move to North London on Deadline Day back in October thanks to back-to-back thigh injuries, and Arteta admits that he has been missed.

Arteta admits his side has 'missed' Thomas Partey but when will he be back? Will he need to start his settling in period again after such little time being fit with the squad? 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/2vNqe7YFmp — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 3, 2021

Will Partey’s return see Mo Elneny return to a first-team role or could Granit Xhaka be in with a shout alongside him? Will he be suited to our recent 4-2-3-1 formation in the deeper roles?

Patrick