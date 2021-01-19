Video: Arteta is quizzed on Saka & Smith Rowe – ‘We have to do it’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists it hasn’t been easy to drop some ‘big players’ in favour of the young duo Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, but ‘we have to do it’.

The manager adds that the players are all training hard, but Willian and Pepe will need to do more to break back into the team, but Smith Rowe and Saka are in form and deserve their place.

Mikel Arteta opens up on Smith Rowe and Saka's inclusion ahead of 'big players' Pepe and Willian

I struggle to see why either of Smith Rowe or Saka would be dropped unless they needed a rest after seeing them flourish in recent weeks.

