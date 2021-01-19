Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta is quizzed on Saka & Smith Rowe – ‘We have to do it’

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists it hasn’t been easy to drop some ‘big players’ in favour of the young duo Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, but ‘we have to do it’.

The manager adds that the players are all training hard, but Willian and Pepe will need to do more to break back into the team, but Smith Rowe and Saka are in form and deserve their place.

I struggle to see why either of Smith Rowe or Saka would be dropped unless they needed a rest after seeing them flourish in recent weeks.

Patrick

Posted by

  1. RSH says:
    January 19, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    He should’ve responded much sooner and we may have a couple more points this season. Think he had a hard time seeing that Willian was a bad buy. And apparently he’s a fan of Pepe, but if we’re being honest things are not working for him at Aresnal. He should bring in other youngsters this season as well. I hope to see more Azeez, and Balogun off the bench may convince him to stay. How young or old the players are doesnt matter right now. The players that perform get the starts.

    Reply
  2. Reggie says:
    January 19, 2021 at 10:40 pm

    I wonder wether he sticks by the youngsters like he did the oldies. Certain players have got away with murder and helped too cost us our place in the top 6. They were allowed a dip in form without condemnation or accoutabilty for their place for too long. How many chances will the younger players get before they are replaced by those “experienced” players.

    Reply
  3. ken1945 says:
    January 19, 2021 at 11:00 pm

    If we’re perfectly honest, Mikel stumbled into the current successful style, thanks to injuries and covid 19.
    However, like any of us, he has grabbed that slice of luck and improved on it.
    ESR has been the most important player in this, bringing the creativity that his earlier teams lacked.
    He has also brought in Thomas Partey, someone that could become as important to us as Patrick Vieira in my opinion.
    The only disappointments this season (Ozil apart for me) has been Willian, Pepe and AMN,all three for different reasons… just look at how other players are/have responded to him.

    The future looks bright, but I agree with RSH and Reggie, if only he had seen the this much earlier and sticks with the opportunity that has, so fortunately, opened up for him.

    Reply
  4. Phenom says:
    January 19, 2021 at 11:18 pm

    He’s been offered a new long term contract. 40k p/w

    Congrats ESR…i have always trusted you and said it here you are better than Aouar.
    I guess av been vindicated.

    Reply
  5. Gunner4life says:
    January 20, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Just happy MA has realized And there is further quality in the wings with Taylor-Hart, Azeez and Balogun. These are proper ballers. Look no further than the youth Arteta.
    Move on the older egos e.g. William and even Luiz. We have experience in Leno, Auba, Xhaka and Party. No need for Brazilian Chelsea pensioners!

    Reply

