Video: Arteta laughs as he admits Aubameyang had to be subbed

Mikel Arteta appears to laugh when admitting that he had to sub Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off the pitch after his brace for Arsenal.

The Gunners striker has been out of sorts this season, scoring only his fourth and fifth league goals of the term last night, but will hopefully be back fit for the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

Arteta’s reaction tells me there could be more to the story, and seeing the forward do his trademark flip in celebration could well have been where he hurt himself…

Does PEA need to cut out the celebration? How typical would it be if he was to fall foul of injury after returning to confidence with a brace?

Patrick

  1. Manuel says:
    January 19, 2021 at 1:34 pm

    He was subbed because he was pressed & needed to go to the toilet & I see nothing wrong or risky about his celebration because that has been his trademark celebration for years now. Nock it off & the man enjoy himself

