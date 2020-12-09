Video: Arteta laughs when quizzed on appointing throw-in coach

Mikel Arteta has spoken ahead of the final Europa League group game this evening, and one of the questions posed was about Hector Bellerin’s recent foul throws.

The boss was asked whether he is considering hiring a special ‘throw-in coach’, which Premier League champions Liverpool have done recently, and he responded by laughing.

The Spaniard moved onto defend Hector Bellerin’s recent supposed ‘foul throws’ and claims that he has sent over footage from other matches where others have not been penalised, before stating that they were working hard to fix it.

Arteta laughs when quizzed about Hector Bellerin's 'foul throws', before admitting to submitting video evidence to the FA on the subject 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Zc4a1fa3FQ — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 9, 2020

Have we been unlucky to be penalised with these ‘foul throws’?

Patrick