Video: Arteta looking forward to his first pre-season schedule

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on whether he could see positives without European football, but is more happy about having a pre-season to work with his players.

The Spaniard took over as coach in December 2019 before the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to football around the globe, and he was denied a credible pre-season due to the limited time and difficulties travelling due to restrictions.

Arteta is now looking forward to enjoying a pre-season with his team, where he can hopefully put in the time with his squad to properly instil his ideologies.

Arteta is quizzed on the positives of Arsenal missing out on European football 👀👀👀 Is the biggest negative the reduced minutes that we can offer our less experienced players? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sOJeYwZdxi — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 24, 2021

How important is the pre-season for a team and manager to work on their plans?

