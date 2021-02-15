Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta names which player is most likely to return on Thursday

Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Kieran Tierney will prove to be fit to return to action by Thursday, when Arsenal take on Benfica, but he doesn’t sound confident.

The manager claims that the Scottish defender has been unlucky as he battled to return to fitness in recent weeks, but he appears more likely to be fit for the Europa League clash than team-mate Thomas Partey.

Thursday will be the first-leg of our two-legged Europa clash, but due to Coronavirus travel restrictions, the tie will be played in Rome.

Would Tierney be a bigger boost to the squad than Partey would?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Benfica Kieran Tierney mikel arteta Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs