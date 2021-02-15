Video: Arteta names which player is most likely to return on Thursday

Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Kieran Tierney will prove to be fit to return to action by Thursday, when Arsenal take on Benfica, but he doesn’t sound confident.

The manager claims that the Scottish defender has been unlucky as he battled to return to fitness in recent weeks, but he appears more likely to be fit for the Europa League clash than team-mate Thomas Partey.

Mikel Arteta names one of Kieran Tierney or Thomas Partey as the most likely to return against Benfica on Thursday

Thursday will be the first-leg of our two-legged Europa clash, but due to Coronavirus travel restrictions, the tie will be played in Rome.

Would Tierney be a bigger boost to the squad than Partey would?

