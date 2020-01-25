Video – Arteta on Aubameyang being happy at Arsenal and more

Mikel Arteta faces the press and answers questions on Aubameyang, FA Cup, transfers and more

A lot is written about Arsenal, especially in a transfer window and this month has been no different. One of the biggest subjects has been the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arteta gives his view on the rumours and speculation surrounding the club captain.

It is always better to see a video of a press conference as opposed to just reading the transcripts, it gives on a better perspective when you can see the body language and facial expressions.

This video comes courtesy of ESPN UK

Updated: January 25, 2020 — 2:16 pm

  1. Godswill
    Godswill

    If Auba is happy let him sign the thing. I don’t want him to go.

