Video: Arteta opens up on Arsenal’s chances of Martin Odegaard returning

Mikel Arteta appears upbeat on Arsenal’s chances of a return for Martin Odegaard, who is set to return to Real Madrid following his loan deal.

The Norwegian midfielder joined the club on a temporary deal in January and moved to earn a regular starting role in the side.

Odegaard quickly settled into the first-team, appearing to enjoy working alongside our young exuberant front line, whilst his parent club have failed to show him that they are willing to guarantee him playing time at such an important time in his career.

Mikel Arteta confirms that they are looking forward to talking with Real about his possible return, admitting that Arsenal’s intentions are clear.

Mikel Arteta modest about Arsenal's chances of extending Martin Odegaard's stay but insists talks will take place with Real Madrid 🤞🤞🤞 How would you expect Odegaard's return to affect our other squad players? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rU046KKTV2 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 24, 2021

Would Odegaard’s return impact other youngsters in our playing squad?

Patrick