Video: Arteta opens up on Arsenal’s chances of Martin Odegaard returning

Mikel Arteta appears upbeat on Arsenal’s chances of a return for Martin Odegaard, who is set to return to Real Madrid following his loan deal.
The Norwegian midfielder joined the club on a temporary deal in January and moved to earn a regular starting role in the side.
Odegaard quickly settled into the first-team, appearing to enjoy working alongside our young exuberant front line, whilst his parent club have failed to show him that they are willing to guarantee him playing time at such an important time in his career.
Mikel Arteta confirms that they are looking forward to talking with Real about his possible return, admitting that Arsenal’s intentions are clear.
Would Odegaard’s return impact other youngsters in our playing squad?
Patrick
8th last season.
8th this season.
Now Arteta ‘ opens up’ on Odegaard.
Reporter ‘So what are you willing to pay to buy Odegaard’?
Arteta ‘That is confidential’
So much for “opening up’
5th season in the Spurs shadow.
It’s getting drafty down at the EMS.
Wyoming, why should Arteta or Arsenal show their financial hand in proposed negotiations with Real Madrid?
Martin Odegaard has had a short loan spell impacted by injury. However when fit, he has shown his class and has developed positive relationships with Arsenal’s other young players. For example in the 3-3 draw against West Ham, Odegaard virtually single handedly dragged Arsenal back from 3-0 down.
Real Madrid has considerable financial difficulties, finished second in La Liga and will need to sell players to buy the stars they want. They may be willing to sell Odegaard at a price acceptable to Arsenal.
He doesn’t score. 2 goals for all his games aren’t enough. Let’s bring in Willock instead of selling him for Ordegaad
Firstly, how much is Martin Odegaard worth, realistically? Real Madrid’s value is likely to be much more than his actual value.
With Real Madrid sinking in debt I doubt they will let him go to Arsenal at a cut price. I expect Arsenal are going to play hardball with RM for most of the summer whilst looking around for other options.
For me, this is the priority are that need sorting ASAP. We won’t have time to dilly dally but we all know that is exactly what we do every summer..