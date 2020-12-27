Video: Arteta opens up on Gabriel Magalhaes absence due to Covid protocols

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gabriel Magalhaes absence due to coming into contact with a positive test was not due to contact with other players.

Neither Wilian’s or David Luiz’s absence was related to his, nor was Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus positive test, and that the person was somebody from inside his personal bubble.

Gabriel will now have to be tested over the coming days, and the timing of his return will depend on those.

Mikel Arteta opens up on Gabriel Magalhaes' absence due to Covid restrictions 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/orjldbWgXR — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 27, 2020

Has Mari’s performance against Chelsea calmed worries over Gabriel’s absence? Could the pair be eyed as the partnership moving forward?

Patrick