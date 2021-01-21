Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta opens up on his plans for Arsenal over the coming years

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists that he is trying to show the club’s DNA by ‘building something different’, whilst continuing to bring young talent through the ranks.

The Gunners have already won the FA Cup and Community Shield under the Spaniard, with Arteta showing a willingness to play youngsters within the first-team squad in his short time in charge also.

He insists that he has a direction in mind and is aware of things that need to be changed to progress.

Does the manager still have a number of players that do not fit his ‘direction’?

