Video: Arteta opens up on Lacazette’s positive reaction to

Mikel Arteta has praised the response from Alexandre Lacazette after he missed two key chances for Arsenal last week.

The striker missed two reasonable chances in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, but made amends at the weekend with a brace, before adding another brace last night as his side went onto win 4-0 to send them through to the semi-finals.

Arteta has now praised his mentality to put his misses behind him and come out and score as he has.

Arteta praises Lacazette's reaction to those two key misses last week 💪💪💪 Is Laca's value to Arsenal under-rated? 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/yVwlfmMWcM — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 16, 2021

Will Laca be key in our push to end the campaign on a high? Does he deserve a new deal?

Patrick