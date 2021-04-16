Video: Arteta opens up on Lacazette’s positive reaction to

Arsenal News Latest News

Mikel Arteta has praised the response from Alexandre Lacazette after he missed two key chances for Arsenal last week.

The striker missed two reasonable chances in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, but made amends at the weekend with a brace, before adding another brace last night as his side went onto win 4-0 to send them through to the semi-finals.

Arteta has now praised his mentality to put his misses behind him and come out and score as he has.

Will Laca be key in our push to end the campaign on a high? Does he deserve a new deal?

  1. A J says:
    April 16, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    Posted on here a couple of weeks ago, I’d seen an article on how much work the club are doing with Martinelli to play through the middle (that Chelsea away goal lives on).

    Another similar piece has emerged again today;

    “Martinelli has been working on his shooting in training & is a potential option to play down the middle if Lacazette were to leave “.

    An Auba type option. “Out to in” from the wide, or as above, straight down the middle.

    Great prospect.

