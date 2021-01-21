Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta opens up on Ozil situation but claims move not definite

Mikel Arteta has opened up some more on the situation which unfolded with Mesut Ozil, but admits that his move to Fenerbahce is not a definite, albeit ‘going ok’.

The midfielder has been out of favour in North London since March, not picking up a single minute of action since football was stopped by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Arteta insists that Ozil simply wasn’t a part of his plans in the way that he wanted his players to play ultimately.

  1. jon fox says:
    January 21, 2021 at 3:27 pm

    SOMEONE TELL ME THIS CANNOT BE TRUE! PLEASE , I BEG YOU!

