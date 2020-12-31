Video: Arteta opens up on Reiss Nelson’s recent absence

Reiss Nelson has been enjoying minutes in the first-team of late, but just as he was making his mark he has disappeared, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed he picked up a knock.

The English winger was in the squad to take on Spurs on December 4, but hasn’t been seen since, and will hopefully be able to build on his form when he returns.

The manager doesn’t state how long he expects him to be out for, but we can only hope he is fit in the near future.

Mikel Arteta gets quizzed on Reiss Nelson's absence of late but admits he had a knock 🔜🔜🔜 pic.twitter.com/NiaKPcjUDv — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 31, 2020

Could we see Martinelli, Smith Rowe, Saka and Reiss Nelson in the same team in 2021?

PAtrick