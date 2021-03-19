Video: Arteta opens up on ‘simple’ way that he wants Arsenal to play

Mikel Arteta wasn’t happy with his side’s performance as Arsenal limped over the line against Olympiacos.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at the Emirates on Thursday night, but thankfully went through to the next round thanks to the 3-1 win in Greece the week before, but our performance was painful.

we had plenty of chances, but the finishing wasn’t there, and we witnessed our side making too many mistakes in possession, a problem we are growing frustrated with at present.

Arteta is now talking about his side playing in a more ‘simple’ way in order to remove those errors.

Mikel Arteta warns that his Arsenal side will struggle to reach the latter stages of the Europa with similar performances, and admits concern on Aubameyang 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Q6ydBG5539 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 19, 2021

Patrick