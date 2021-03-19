Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta opens up on ‘simple’ way that he wants Arsenal to play

Mikel Arteta wasn’t happy with his side’s performance as Arsenal limped over the line against Olympiacos.

The Gunners lost 1-0 at the Emirates on Thursday night, but thankfully went through to the next round thanks to the 3-1 win in Greece the week before, but our performance was painful.

we had plenty of chances, but the finishing wasn’t there, and we witnessed our side making too many mistakes in possession, a problem we are growing frustrated with at present.

Arteta is now talking about his side playing in a more ‘simple’ way in order to remove those errors.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Joe. S says:
    March 19, 2021 at 9:57 pm

    I wish he would give more information on what this simple plan is. I thought his plan was simple enough against Olympiacos, pass it from side to side, backwards and then anywhere. It was simply Bad, actually.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs