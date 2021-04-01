Video: Arteta opens up on summer plans and claims he feels supported

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that he has been supported in his mission to rebuild the club, and is asked about his loanees.

The club has a number of senior and less experienced players out on loan at present, including Lucas Torreira, William Saliba, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Sead Kolasinac, and the manager admits that they are not going as planned.

Arteta was likely talking about Torreira’s loan, who has only started three times in La Liga this season with Atletico Madrid, but he will take time to analyse his squad in pre-season when all the players return.

The manager is also asked if he will likely have to offload more players as he looks to rejuvenate his squad and bring in what is needed.

Arteta claims he has had all the support needed thus far as they try to strengthen the squad and 'evolve' before stating his feeling on his loanees 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xkoW8WbKvB — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 1, 2021

Patrick