Video: Arteta opens up on why discipline is crucial after Aubameyang issues

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found himself dropped to the bench after supposedly turning up late on matchday, and Mikel Arteta is adamant that his players must follow the rules.

The Gunners went onto win 2-1 without our main goal outlet, against one of the ‘big six’ in Tottenham, and while the manager wants to draw a line under his decision, he warns that players must show their commitment if they want the project to succeed.

Is Aubameyang’s lack of discipline disrespectful to his fellow players? Is his captaincy at risk?

  1. Sean Williams says:
    March 15, 2021 at 11:04 am

    I totally agree with Arteta on that point, discipline must be really impeccably adhered to and must be the same for all. Discipline of the pitch directly relates to performance and concentration. The caveat is Arteta in the past treated different players differently for lack of discipline and treated some players unfairly. If he has learned some human values, fairness and equality now, then that can only be beneficial for his long term job outcome and the players togetherness on the pitch.

