Video: Arteta opens up on why discipline is crucial after Aubameyang issues

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found himself dropped to the bench after supposedly turning up late on matchday, and Mikel Arteta is adamant that his players must follow the rules.

The Gunners went onto win 2-1 without our main goal outlet, against one of the ‘big six’ in Tottenham, and while the manager wants to draw a line under his decision, he warns that players must show their commitment if they want the project to succeed.

Mikel Arteta wants to move on after dropping Aubameyang from his Arsenal line-up for disciplinary issues, but warns that the players must get in line 👀👀👀 Was the win even more important given the decision? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/adfT3WrSgb — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 15, 2021

Is Aubameyang’s lack of discipline disrespectful to his fellow players? Is his captaincy at risk?

Patrick