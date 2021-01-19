Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta opens up on why Partey is a ‘special player’ for our side

Thomas Partey made his long-awaited return to the first-team line-up last night in the 3-0 win over Newcastle, and Mikel Arteta wasn’t alone in being impressed.

The Ghanaian enforcer was integral in breaking up our rivals play, and just as important in interlinking with the forward play, and it was a huge showing on what he can offer to the side.

Mikel Arteta opened up on why he believes he will be a ‘special player’ for us.

Was this performance make the biggest impression of what he can bring to our side?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs