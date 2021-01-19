Video: Arteta opens up on why Partey is a ‘special player’ for our side

Thomas Partey made his long-awaited return to the first-team line-up last night in the 3-0 win over Newcastle, and Mikel Arteta wasn’t alone in being impressed.

The Ghanaian enforcer was integral in breaking up our rivals play, and just as important in interlinking with the forward play, and it was a huge showing on what he can offer to the side.

Mikel Arteta opened up on why he believes he will be a ‘special player’ for us.

Thomas Partey showed his true colours for Arsenal in yesterday's win over Newcastle, and Mikel Arteta opens up on why he is a 'special player' for our side pic.twitter.com/wmGxwAdb3B — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 19, 2021

Was this performance make the biggest impression of what he can bring to our side?

Patrick