Video: Arteta opens up on Wolves challenge

Arsenal make the trip to Wolverhampton tomorrow to take on Wolves in the Premier League, and the manager is impressed by their team.

Mikel Arteta got the better of Nuno Espirito Santo last season when he took his high-flying side to the Molineux for a 2-0 win, but his side’s form has dipped over the last month.

The manager insists that Wolves however are one of the most consistent sides in the division, and believes they have a ‘really solid’ team.

Does the boss seem worried ahead of the trip?

