Video: Arteta praises his players who are defending ‘with their lives’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claims that he asked his players to defend ‘with their lives’, and that they are doing exactly that.
David Luiz was spotted celebrating his key block in the heart of the defence yesterday as he helped his side to keep a clean sheet against Premier League title challengers Manchester United, and the manager is happy with the way his side have improved at the back.
🗣 "Everyone is defending those situations with their lives."
Mikel Arteta praises his teams defensive displays after Arsenal keep 7 clean sheets in the last 8 games pic.twitter.com/cKMTQCGKpz
The Spaniard has now gone three matches without conceding against United, while the team has only conceded twice in the PL since Christmas.
Does the manager deserve immense credit for inspiring our defence of late?
Patrick
Yes , MA does deserve enormous credit for fixing a defence , even with a number of still sub par players in it, that has been little more than neglected, til MA arrived, for about a dozen years, mostly by a certain Frenchman who had little time for proper defence or defenders for much of those years.
Glad to see that you have taken note of the stats that have been supplied to you, including the 2011/12 season, where the “neglected defence” was second in the PL and went 14 games without conceding… nine away from home.
It seems that the facts have finally sunk in 👍
As MA has gone 4 games without conceding, I guess the sub standard defenders, who must be Holding and Bellerin (following your “logic”), along with Luiz, who you have branded as a terrible signing, will be the next set of players on your hit list – God help them!!!
Meow! Not even got the older persons courtesy to address me by name, I now see Ken.
But I did Jon – GOD 😂😂😂
Arteta should stop doubling-down on the whole defensive narrative…we get it, we were shambolic defensively prior to his arrival, but we just aren’t clinical enough in front of goal to logically think that this whole defence-first philosophy can win the day moving forward…on a side note, I’m likewise concerned about Arteta’s reasoning behind the Marts substitution yesterday…how could it be tactically savvy to bring in Willian on his off-side, which could be said about either side recently, than to have Marts out there…in the first half, Marts provided two shining examples of how important it is that our forwards help out defensively; in fact, one was a crucial block at the back post when Cedric got caught out of position…Arteta must have saw this as a way to quell Willian, and his agents, concerns by finding a way to shoehorn him in at half regardless if it made any logical sense
If only he could convince Willian to earn his wages. In defense of Willian I’ll say he played “less bad” than usual.
Anyone notice after Willian played the ball off to a teammate they all were waiting for him to make his run, but he never did?
It’s been half the season now, and the “adjustment” excuse doesn’t float anymore. A 32 yr old with many years of PL experience should show some improvement at this point.
Looking like we have a 3 year coaster on our hands, content with his last big contract. Rather see Nelson over Willian from now on.
Durand , “Anyone” did not notice . But “everyone” surely DID! “Adjustment” has nothing to do with it and laziness and uninterest in anything, save his daft contact has everything to do with it. Simply put , he is a mercenary and a disgrace. Turning into another OZIL, GOD HELP US ALL!
Another Arteta disgraceful, lazy, mentally frail, dross, bleeding the club dry, filth signing Jon?