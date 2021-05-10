Video: Arteta praises Willian after his first Arsenal goal

Willian scored his first goal since joining Arsenal Football Club last summer, helping our side onto a 3-1 victory.

The Brazilian has struggled for consistency since making the switch from London rivals Chelsea, and while he has put in a number of promising performances, it took until his 37th outing yesterday to break his goalscoring duct.

Mikel Arteta praises Willian after his first PL goal of the season 😅😅😅 Do any Arsenal fans still believe the Brazilian could come good for us? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qhqKBCb5lZ — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 10, 2021

While it is tough to discredit Willian’s career, his showings for Arsenal have definitely been questionable, but who knows if the 32 year-old could come good for us in the new season.

Does Willian deserve another season to show what he can add to the squad or should his role be given to somebody else?

Patrick