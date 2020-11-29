Video: Arteta quizzed on his future a year on from Emery’s sacking

Mikel Arteta has been asked if he fears losing his job exactly 12 months on from Unai Emery’s sacking from Arsenal.
The club’s 2-1 loss today means that the club now has only four points from their last six matches in the division, leaving them down in 14th place in the Premier League table.
Pressure should be on the coach to turn things around, but as you will see in the video below, he seems calm under the circumstances.
Arteta was quizzed on his future on the anniversary of Unai Emery's sacking 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/RyzP2uerNx
Does Arteta seem calm, or uninterested like his house isn’t on fire?
Patrick
a dizzy fighter totally KO, makin no sense. day i decide be coach, new be scacked 1st day, month or year, haha. i try do my best for club, become better and better coach, haha…
He is laughing in such a tragic time for our history, completly KO, dizzy,.
it is what i feared, see him ridicule the way he is and sacked…
I guess, this is it for Arteta, or after Spurs or after Saints…We be stock and burried bellow 15th by then.
lucky 17th are behind enough but climbing…
I’ve been saying for weeks that Arteta is over-controlling and the players cannot express themselves. It’s a lack of experience, look at Brendan Rogers at Leicester…he lets the players dance. We run like robots but don’t dance. Remember all the players we had who had the ‘Je ne sais quoi’, the magic. Now we have players who have nothing left. Sorry but the inexperienced Arteta has squeezed the dance and life out of them. And Arteta holds grudges. Guendouzi, Ozil, Socratis and others.
bye bye Arteta, you go and learn somwhere else and grow, learn how to drive before trying a ferrari !
Emery is a coach, a good one who had no time nor players asked after finishing an inch from CL in order to have that extra push to make it! Partey first!
Sacked lat this stage of season, after he managed to pull with an incomplete team in Wenger transition too…
He is fighting for Liga title, at 3rd spot!