Video: Arteta quizzed on his future a year on from Emery’s sacking

Mikel Arteta has been asked if he fears losing his job exactly 12 months on from Unai Emery’s sacking from Arsenal.

The club’s 2-1 loss today means that the club now has only four points from their last six matches in the division, leaving them down in 14th place in the Premier League table.

Pressure should be on the coach to turn things around, but as you will see in the video below, he seems calm under the circumstances.

Arteta was quizzed on his future on the anniversary of Unai Emery's sacking 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/RyzP2uerNx — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 29, 2020

Does Arteta seem calm, or uninterested like his house isn’t on fire?

Patrick