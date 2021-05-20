Video: Arteta quizzed on how close Martinelli is to first-team role

Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace last night, with his injury time goal giving us the lead after a rocky performance.

The Brazilian has impressed from the bench in a number of appearances of late, but competition for places is extremely high at present, and we can’t possibly play them all.

The manager admits that he is very close to being a starter, but playing a team full of youngsters isn’t an option.

Mikel Arteta gets quizzed on Gabriel Martinelli's performance, and on how close he is to the Arsenal starting XI at present 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/V1WgzRMMKS — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 20, 2021

Where does Martinelli rank amongst our wingers?

Patrick