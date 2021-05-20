Video: Arteta quizzed on how close Martinelli is to first-team role

Gabriel Martinelli scored the winner in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace last night, with his injury time goal giving us the lead after a rocky performance.
The Brazilian has impressed from the bench in a number of appearances of late, but competition for places is extremely high at present, and we can’t possibly play them all.
The manager admits that he is very close to being a starter, but playing a team full of youngsters isn’t an option.
Mikel Arteta gets quizzed on Gabriel Martinelli's performance, and on how close he is to the Arsenal starting XI at present 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/V1WgzRMMKS
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 20, 2021
Where does Martinelli rank amongst our wingers?
There is no competition for places in Arsenal in the case of Martinelli, it’s just pure preference and interest of the coach. Players who are not up to Martinelli get selected week in week out. The coach must be humble and work for the interests of club.
I could accept his natural reluctance to depend too much on youngsters if our experienced players were producing the goods, but in the case of Auba in particular,many of them have not.Martinelli has not had a chance to get match fit this season so the fact that he has not pulled up any trees in his brief cameos is not surprising.I am confident that Martinelli will go on to at least emulate Saka and ESR , as like them he has the skills ,energy and versatility to fulfil a number of attacking roles.Personally I think he could make it as a central striker as his running off the ball makes him difficult to pin down.Where ever be plays, I trust he will become a regular next season.
His comments on Martinelli tend to ring hollow when he brings on that coaster Willian.
Ask yourself, would Willian have made that run?
The honest answer in “No.” Willian would have been floating somewhere between the center and the wing, watching and waiting for a teammate to step up and provide a bit of magic.
Martinelli out works Willian by miles; tracking back, making those runs, looking to get the ball, don’t even get me started about the difference in hunger and desire between the two.
In terms of having an impact, ability to change a game, providing a spark, and giving 100% EVERY time they take the pitch, who does this describe?
A 32 year old, veteran of the PL on massive wages, or a 19 year old in their 2nd year with the club, who missed half the year with an injury?
The fact that Saka, ESR, and Martinelli show more hunger and desire than the veterans is shocking, and should be embarrassing to the experienced players.
I’d rather see more of these type youngsters than the pampered, overcompensated, experienced, players who continually let us down with their performances who too often don’t give 100%.
Give me a Saka or ESR who love the badge over a overpaid mercenary like Willian who signed for wages not love of Arsenal.
I would love a manager to understand and respect that by rewarding them with all the chances that were wasted on Willian.
That’s the more reason why we should go for an experience manager that is not learning on the job who will pick players purely on merit