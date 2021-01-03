Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta quizzed on Kieran Tierney and his immunity to cold

Kieran Tierney put in a star-performance against West Brom yesterday, scoring an amazing opening goal to set his Arsenal side onto victory.

The Gunners ran away as 4-0 winners thanks to his early goal, and the defender showed he was unaffected by the weather as the snow roared.

There were fears that the match could be called off before the match, but they managed to clear the field before kick-off, but Tierney was seen training in the minus temperatures in a short-sleeve kit and shorts.

His performance showed that he certainly had no ill-effect by the weather, and he has quickly become a fans favourite in North London.

Has Kieran already paid back the fee paid to Celtic for his signature?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Kieran Tierney mikel arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Reggie says:
    January 3, 2021 at 5:23 pm

    He is Scottish, that was like summer to him, its colder than that 10 months of the year in the Highlands.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs