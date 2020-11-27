Video: Arteta quizzed on Nicolas Pepe & what he needs to bring

Nicolas Pepe put in a star-performance for Arsenal against Molde yesterday, and Mikel Arteta admits wanting the reaction.

The Ivory Coast international opened the deadlock yesterday, whilst hitting the cross-bar shortly before the goal, and was key in attack as his side cemented themselves into the next round of the Europa League.

Arteta admits that he demanded the positive reaction to the weekend’s dismal actions which saw him red-carded against Leeds.

Mikel Arteta admits he wanted that reaction from Pepe, and reveals what he expects from him moving forward 🔜🔜🔜 pic.twitter.com/TKO3wyerQt — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 27, 2020

While Nico will be suspended at the weekend, this week may well work out for the better if his performance last night is anything to go by.

Patrick