Video: Arteta quizzed on the team’s form

Mikel Arteta claims that the margins have been small for Arsenal’s defeats of late, when quizzed on his side’s form.
The team have only returned four points from their last six Premier League encounters, but the manager insists that the team is mostly playing ok, but possibly lacking a little confidence.
Mikel Arteta analyses his team's tough form 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/4tIYmbH6tA
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 3, 2020
The team definitely needs a boost, and we can beat Rapid tonight before using the motivation of the derby to get a much needed win at the weekend also.
Patrick
Mate a loss is a loss and a win is a win. The fact that we cannot score from open play is a problem.
I dont subscribe to sweet talk. What are u gonna do arteta
The problem is not quite so simplistic as He makes it out. Not scoring from open play, struggling to create anything are big problems by themselves.
The elephant in the room is how we are getting outplayed the last several matches. Lacking intensity, urgency, rarely if ever controlling momentum, and chasing the other team for most of the match.
Our top players need to step up, Arteta needs to get the tactics right, and we should be playing to our strengths not constantly playing negative football. Negative to see out a 2-1 win last 15 minutes is one thing, starting out that way is something else.