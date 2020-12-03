Video: Arteta quizzed on the team’s form

Mikel Arteta claims that the margins have been small for Arsenal’s defeats of late, when quizzed on his side’s form.

The team have only returned four points from their last six Premier League encounters, but the manager insists that the team is mostly playing ok, but possibly lacking a little confidence.

Mikel Arteta analyses his team's tough form 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/4tIYmbH6tA — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 3, 2020

The team definitely needs a boost, and we can beat Rapid tonight before using the motivation of the derby to get a much needed win at the weekend also.

Patrick