Video: Arteta quizzed on whether Arsenal’s win over Benfica has kept the season alive

Arsenal have little to look forward this season, but their winner late on against Benfica has given us hopes of glory.

The Gunners have slipped into the bottom half of the Premier League table, and are struggling to find the form to close to within touching distance of the top six.

They’ve also been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions, but their winner last night means they are one of only 16 teams remaining in the Europa League, and have as much chance as anyone else to win it.

Would Arsenal’s season have been over with defeat?

