Video: Arteta refuses to acknowledge Arsenal’s season as an underachievement

Mikel Arteta has been quizzed on how he rates Arsenal’s campaign, and while he believes his team progressed in the Europa League, he refused to accept that it was an underachievement overall.

Our team has enjoyed a much better run of form since Christmas, with the club having the second-most points in the division in the last 23 matches, but that hasn’t helped us to secure a European place as of yet.

We could end up finish seventh if results go our way on Sunday, and the manager insists that there the club isn’t where it wants to be, whilst refusing to accept he season has been an underachievement.

Manager Mikel Arteta refuses to describe season as an underachivement, but admits that Arsenal FC doesn't deserve to be finishing outside the top six 🧐🧐🧐 What positives can we take out of the season so far? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PTgMay1LN4 — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 21, 2021

Is Arteta too stubborn to accept that the campaign has been an underachievement, or is he under orders not to use such terms? Are there positives to take out of the term?

