Video: Arteta refuses to blame ‘unlucky’ Aubameyang against Benfica

Arsenal’s clash with Benfica is very much in the balance after our 1-1 draw in Rome, but we had a number of chances to take a grip on the result.
The Gunners were the better side on the night, but failed to get themselves more than one away goal in the first of two matches in neutral stadiums.
This could well cost us the tie, but the manager isn’t blaming Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who fluffed all our best chances on the night, writing him off as ‘unlucky’.
'These things happen'
Arteta claims that Aubameyang was just unlucky against Benfica 🙄🙄🙄
Did Arsenal get overexcited after Auba's hat-trick on Sunday? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tomupsUYSU
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) February 19, 2021
Do we believe that Arteta is as soft on his team in training and the dressing room as he is in front of the cameras?
Patrick
Not unlucky, just terrible finishing.
To answer the question “Did we get too excited?”
I believe the answer is yes. Auba has had maybe 3-5 decent games the whole season so far IMO, overall a terrible return on investment.
I hope he returns to genuine form soon because as much as I love him, he adds nothing to the performance if he’s not scoring.