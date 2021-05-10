Video: Arteta refuses to claim the pressure is off his side in battle for European places

Arsenal coasted to a 3-1 win over West Brom on Sunday, to keep themselves within touching distance of the European places, but he is refusing to allow his players to take their foot off the pedal.

He was asked if his players would be able to play without pressure now, with their fate relying on more than one team above them to drop a number of points in order to climb up into the European places.

We currently trail Spurs in what will be the seventh and final European place by four points, with only three matches remaining.

Mikel Arteta refuses to claim the pressure is off his Arsenal players despite the slim hopes of climbing up into the European places 👀👀👀 Are we quietly closing in on the top seven with certain teams also struggling for consistency? 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/SmUtrUbBeB — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 10, 2021

While we still have a chance to climb up into the top seven, I believe the manager will continue to field his best players in the remaining matches, but I can’t help but think this season is done, and that we should give some less experienced, and possibly more hungry, players their chance in the remaining fixtures.

Should the players play with more freedom?

Patrick