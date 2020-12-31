Video: Arteta reiterates Arsenal policy on youth and their responsibilities

Mikel Arteta talks up the development of his younger players, as Arsenal rely on youth quite heavily at present.

The Gunners started the last match with Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka in behind the striker, and they were a joy to watch, but the manager insists he still needs his senior players to guide them on their path.

Some of youngsters are showing maturity beyond their years however, and will be key to our season and our future going forwards.

The Arsenal boss reiterates the club's policy on promoting youth into the first-team, but the youngsters need more experienced players around them to help them adapt

Is the younger players’ hunger lifting our side at present?

