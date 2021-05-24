Video: Arteta reiterates Nicolas Pepe’s improvements throughout the campaign

Nicolas Pepe has fought hard to earn back a regular starting role in the first-team at Arsenal this season, and the manager couldn’t deny his improvement.

The Ivory Coast international was signed for a club-record fee in the summer of 2019, but has taken time to settle into his new club.

There are very few who now doubt the forward’s importance within our first-team, and his two goals yesterday have only moved to highlight his ability.

Could Pepe be an outside shot for Arsenal’s Player of the Year Award?

Patrick