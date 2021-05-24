Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta reiterates Nicolas Pepe’s improvements throughout the campaign

Nicolas Pepe has fought hard to earn back a regular starting role in the first-team at Arsenal this season, and the manager couldn’t deny his improvement.

The Ivory Coast international was signed for a club-record fee in the summer of 2019, but has taken time to settle into his new club.

There are very few who now doubt the forward’s importance within our first-team, and his two goals yesterday have only moved to highlight his ability.

Could Pepe be an outside shot for Arsenal’s Player of the Year Award?

  1. Jim wall says:
    May 24, 2021 at 5:59 pm

    I was one of his biggest critics, but I have to admit the lad did step up to the mark this season when arteta did play him,
    I would love to see a front 4 of pepe
    Martinelle. ESR. Saka

  2. Apangu iddi amin says:
    May 24, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    All we need is consistency in at least 3/4 of the season which can be of great importance to the team.

