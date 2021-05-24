Video: Arteta reiterates Nicolas Pepe’s improvements throughout the campaign

Nicolas Pepe has fought hard to earn back a regular starting role in the first-team at Arsenal this season, and the manager couldn’t deny his improvement.
The Ivory Coast international was signed for a club-record fee in the summer of 2019, but has taken time to settle into his new club.
There are very few who now doubt the forward’s importance within our first-team, and his two goals yesterday have only moved to highlight his ability.
⚽️🆚 @WBA
⚽️⚽️🆚 @CPFC
⚽️⚽️🆚 @OfficialBHAFC
And more to come from Nico 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZPlBqbRIZE
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 23, 2021
Could Pepe be an outside shot for Arsenal’s Player of the Year Award?
Patrick
I was one of his biggest critics, but I have to admit the lad did step up to the mark this season when arteta did play him,
I would love to see a front 4 of pepe
Martinelle. ESR. Saka
All we need is consistency in at least 3/4 of the season which can be of great importance to the team.