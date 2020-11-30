Video: Arteta remains calm despite being quizzed on Arsenal’s worst points tally

Mikel Arteta has remained calm amidst questioning on the club’s struggles, even when told that this is Arsenal’s worst points tally since the Premier League began.

The Spaniard has guided his side to pick up only 13 points from their opening 10 fixtures, adding just four points in their last six outings.

His side have impressed in the Europa League, winning all four matches, but you could argue that they were fortunate to be drawn amongst weak opposition also.

Arteta's reaction to news that Arsenal have picked up their lowest points total since the Premier League began 👀👀👀 Am I wrong or does he seem too calm with the situation? 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/7E4LseGZRP — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 30, 2020

Despite the club’s dismal start to the term, Arteta remains calm however, and I’m not sure how I feel about that.

Patrick