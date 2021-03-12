Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Arteta rues another defensive mistake but happy with the win

It seems to be a weekly occurence nowadays that Arsenal make a cockup of playing out from the back to gift goals to our opponents, and it happened yet against last night at Olympiakos.

Not only did we give the Greek Champions a goal but they could easily have had three given to them by our defenders, and although we came away with a good lead to take into the second leg, Arteta was not happy with our lax defending…

  1. Kobin says:
    March 12, 2021 at 8:13 am

    The norms of the football world nowadays. ‘Pool loses at home, VAR makes a mistake, Man Utd gets another penalty and Arsenal makes another defensive error. Good Times. 😊

    1. Sue says:
      March 12, 2021 at 8:19 am

      😂 Spot on, Kobin

