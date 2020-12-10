Video – Arteta set to give his youngsters the chance to impress in Dundalk

To be honest Mikel Arteta has been quite ruthless in the Europa League games, including many senior players in the Group Stages rather than picking many evolving youngsters.
His stategy has worked though, with the Gunners taking maximum points so far, but now we have won the Group with a game to spare, it looks like their will be wholesale changes for the game in Dundalk.
This is what Arteta said…
Mikel Arteta expected to ring the changes after admitting to leaving players at home to rest.
So why is William Saliba can’t play can’t play in this kind of game if he had been registered?
Lacazette, Aubameyang, Leno, Xhaka, Bellerin and David Luiz have all been rested for tonight’s match. #UEL…. and it’s understood Kolasinac and Nelson are unavailable due to minor injuries…..