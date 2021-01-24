Video: Arteta shows rare emotion admitting disappointment in result

Mikel Arteta has admitted his disappointment in losing in the FA Cup yesterday, as Southampton ended his 100% record for Arsenal as manager in the competition.

The Gunners were downed 1-0 by the Saints at the St Marys Stadium yesterday, meaning that they will be unable to defend the title they won last season.

Arteta is one who rarely shows emotion in his press conferences, and holds his cards very close to his head when answering any questions, but left that behind when talking about his side’s exit.

