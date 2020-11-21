Video – Arteta still shocked about our embarrassing defeat to Aston Villa

It must have been an extremely frustrating couple of weeks for Mikel Arteta, after seeing his side do a complete u-turn from the win at Old Trafford the week before, to succumbing like lambs to Aston Villa at the Emirates. He didn’t even have much time to talk to our stars before they all flew off for international duty either.
Even now the boss still sounds shell-shocked while talking about it, as just like us, he is still at a loss to understand what exactly went wrong.
Hopefully he can work it out with the players in the few days before the Leeds game comes upon us, as we are dreading a repeat performance!
Arteta still feeling the "shock" from Aston Villa debacle..
He has good cause to be shocked because he and Arsenal fans had just witnessed one of the poorest displays from our team which was outplayed by a good, but not a great Villa side.Individually and collectively we were deplorable, outrun, outfought and outthought.Like Villa , Leeds will compete for every ball and a repetition of the lethargic and physically inept display will result in yet another loss , and set the alarm bells ringing.I hope Arteta lays it on the line to his players in no uncertain terms as most of them need a kick up the backside.
👍👍 Spot on, Grandad