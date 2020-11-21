Video – Arteta still shocked about our embarrassing defeat to Aston Villa

It must have been an extremely frustrating couple of weeks for Mikel Arteta, after seeing his side do a complete u-turn from the win at Old Trafford the week before, to succumbing like lambs to Aston Villa at the Emirates. He didn’t even have much time to talk to our stars before they all flew off for international duty either.

Even now the boss still sounds shell-shocked while talking about it, as just like us, he is still at a loss to understand what exactly went wrong.

Hopefully he can work it out with the players in the few days before the Leeds game comes upon us, as we are dreading a repeat performance!